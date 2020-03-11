Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,421,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 814,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,986. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

