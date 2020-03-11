Diamond S Shipping Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

