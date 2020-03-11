Descartes Systems Group Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSGX. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

Shares of DSGX opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,803 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

