Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,835 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.80% of Dermira worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 57.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dermira by 38.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DERM stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Dermira Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other Dermira news, major shareholder Eagle Acquisition Corp Bald acquired 40,926,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $767,362,968.75. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

