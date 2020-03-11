Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.07, approximately 1,436,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,112,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

