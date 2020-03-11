Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DENN. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of DENN opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $811.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

