Dean Capital Management Purchases 4,979 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NBL stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

