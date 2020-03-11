Dean Capital Management Purchases 4,933 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $22,451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 747,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

