Dean Capital Management Buys Shares of 71,726 Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

VLY opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

