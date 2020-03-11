Dean Capital Management Buys 18,145 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 164.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $913.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

