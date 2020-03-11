DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.80. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,598 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 705,529 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,601,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

