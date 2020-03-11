DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

