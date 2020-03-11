Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

DAN opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,995,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

