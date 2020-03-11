DA Davidson Comments on Global Medical REIT Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note issued on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.74 million, a PE ratio of 137.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,650,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 975,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 336,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

