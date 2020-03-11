DA Davidson Comments on Burlington Stores Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the company will earn $9.10 per share for the year.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURL. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $464,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

