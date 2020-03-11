D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) is J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. D. R. Horton makes up 4.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of D. R. Horton worth $31,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $758,216. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.