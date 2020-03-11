CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB) Head-To-Head Review

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 40.21% 10.67% 1.84% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

68.4% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. CVB Financial pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CVB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

CVB Financial has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CVB Financial and Pinnacle Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given CVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVB Financial and Pinnacle Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 4.57 $207.83 million $1.48 11.39 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.20 $2.29 million N/A N/A

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

