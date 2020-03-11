CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $34,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $73,193,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

