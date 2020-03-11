CryoPort Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CryoPort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. ValuEngine lowered CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens started coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoPort from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CryoPort stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $652.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. CryoPort has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $25.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

