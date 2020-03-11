Critical Contrast: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) & China Online Education Group (NASDAQ:COE)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. China Online Education Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.57%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Volatility & Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 8.26 -$14.67 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $166.61 million 4.28 -$60.61 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% China Online Education Group -17.61% N/A -21.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats China Online Education Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

