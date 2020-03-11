Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.