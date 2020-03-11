Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.72. 16,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

