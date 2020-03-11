Contrasting Graham (NYSE:GHM) and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Graham (NYSE:GHM) and Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Ingersoll-Rand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $91.83 million 1.48 -$310,000.00 $0.51 27.00 Ingersoll-Rand $2.45 billion 2.00 $159.10 million $0.76 31.39

Ingersoll-Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingersoll-Rand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Graham and Ingersoll-Rand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ingersoll-Rand 0 5 10 0 2.67

Graham currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.08%. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus target price of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 428.92%. Given Ingersoll-Rand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll-Rand is more favorable than Graham.

Risk and Volatility

Graham has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingersoll-Rand has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ingersoll-Rand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Ingersoll-Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham -3.57% 3.01% 1.99% Ingersoll-Rand 6.49% 8.86% 3.47%

Summary

Ingersoll-Rand beats Graham on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps. It also provides building management; bus, rail, and multi-pipe hvac; control; container, cryogenic, diesel-powered, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration; ductless; geothermal; package heating and cooling; temporary heating and cooling; and unitary systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and airends, blowers, compressors, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. It also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand Plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

