COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Takes $79.88 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,876,000. Baidu makes up 15.1% of COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned 0.18% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $111.91 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.