COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 285,400 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,578,000. Facebook accounts for 11.1% of COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

