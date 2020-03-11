COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys Shares of 8,959,954 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,959,954 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $360,369,000. SEA comprises approximately 68.1% of COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

SE opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Sea Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

