Comparing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 2.04 $3.00 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.20 $7.79 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magyar Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 9.77% 5.27% 0.45% HMN Financial 19.32% 8.81% 1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.

