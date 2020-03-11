Comparing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Liberty Global alerts:

This table compares Liberty Global and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 99.83% -17.91% -2.98% Ideanomics 5.55% 6.81% 3.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Global and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.03%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.54 billion 0.95 $11.52 billion N/A N/A Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.14 -$27.43 million N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.