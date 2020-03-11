Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 948.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of King Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 164,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.