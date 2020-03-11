CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 13.27% 29.02% 16.83% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VAALCO Energy and CNOOC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 0.94 $98.23 million N/A N/A CNOOC $26.88 billion 1.91 $7.66 billion $17.06 6.74

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy and CNOOC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNOOC 0 4 3 0 2.43

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 68.64%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than CNOOC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats CNOOC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China. It also holds interests in various oil and gas assets in Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Oceania, and Europe. As of December 31, 2017, the company had net proved reserves of approximately 4.84 billion barrels-of-oil equivalent. In addition, it is involved in the issuance of bonds. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. CNOOC Limited is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

