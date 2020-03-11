CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.3% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of CME Group worth $444,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 166,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,329,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.01 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

