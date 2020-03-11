CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CME Group worth $115,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. GAM Holding AG increased its position in CME Group by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 49,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 522,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

