Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,886,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,891.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.01 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,991.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.