Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.