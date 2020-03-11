Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 143,306 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Dicks Sporting Goods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

