Cipher Capital LP Purchases 93,260 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 646.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.53. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

