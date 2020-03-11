Cipher Capital LP Purchases 62,185 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

