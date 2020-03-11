Cipher Capital LP Purchases 31,368 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 805.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $334.89 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.86 and a 200 day moving average of $359.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.