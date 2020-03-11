Cipher Capital LP Purchases 13,424 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cipher Capital LP owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Fortinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Shares of FTNT opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.