Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,704 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.06 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

