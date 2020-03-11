Cipher Capital LP Makes New $11.60 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.66.

Shares of APH stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

