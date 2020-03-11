Cipher Capital LP Invests $13.44 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,000. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,364,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

HON opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

