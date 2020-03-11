Cipher Capital LP Has $9.80 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 759,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,116,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

