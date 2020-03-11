Cipher Capital LP Has $8.19 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in S&P Global by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in S&P Global by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.45.

Shares of SPGI opened at $259.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

