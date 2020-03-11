Cipher Capital LP Has $7.46 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,475 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after acquiring an additional 113,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Shares of MNST opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,932 shares of company stock worth $8,546,330 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

