Cipher Capital LP Has $6.59 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

EOG stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.81. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

