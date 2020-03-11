Cipher Capital LP Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

