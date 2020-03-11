Cipher Capital LP Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

VZ stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

