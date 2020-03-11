Cipher Capital LP Cuts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after buying an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,297,000 after buying an additional 492,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 384,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

