Cipher Capital LP Acquires 8,688 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.